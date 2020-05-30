Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said that special attention should be given on psychological test and profiling during final interviews for best recruitment of officials into the force so that in next recruitment session, besides required educational standard and physical health, mentally sound and strong and able persons might be made the part of the police force.

He further said that, during written exam of recruitment in all districts, testing agency should be foretold in detail about preferences and demand of police service so that process of scrutiny of officials during holding of test may be done in more better way whereas allocated marks for interview of candidates should also enhanced during recruitment.

IGP further added that, under rotation policy the posting duration of officials in different sections rely on the discretion of unit head which as per requirement may be appointed for two or more than two years.

He further said that issued directions and SOPs with respect to transfer posting of officials in PC, Traffic, Training, Elite and other formations should be strictly followed and implemented.

These views were expressed by him when he was directing to officers in a session of executive board held at the Central Police Office on Friday. In the session issues of promotion rules of SPs, DSPs, acquisition of services of testing agency and standing orders regarding transfer and posting of officials came under discussion.

During the session, DIG headquarters Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Establishment-I, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and DIG Establishment-II, Maqsodul Hassan gave briefings of under discussion issues, whereas for decisions making all officers gave suggestions and recommendations based upon their observations. Officers in the session deeply examined the draft of promotion rules for ranks of SPs and DSPs, whereas standing order regarding transfer, posting of Inspectors to constables was also discussed and after examining all matters, IG Punjab issued orders to officers after reviewing all the discussion.

In the session, Addl: IG PHP Captain (retired), Zafar Iqbal Awan, Addl: IGP Operations Inam Ghani, Addl: IGP IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl: IGP Training, Shahid Haneef, Addl: IGP Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Addl: IGP R&D Ghulam Rasul Zahid, Addl: IGP, Commandant PC Kunwar Shah Rukh, Addl: IGP Elite Farooq Mazhar and Addl: IGP Establishment BA Nasir, were also present.