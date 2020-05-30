Share:

LAHORE-Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday to discuss anti-coronavirus drive and future strategy.

The CM stated that around two lakh and twenty-four thousand have been tested in Punjab. Six thousand and 338 coronavirus patients have been recovered and 927 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Now, the number of patients is 2,2964 in Punjab and around 5,400 have been tested during the last 24 hours. He directed to effectively implement the SOPs adding that public cooperation is imperative in this regard.

He told that funds have been provided to the health department on a priority basis as public health is most important. Patients have been allowed home isolation and government is taking every step to reduce the spread of this disease, he added.

The CM said the Punjab government had taken effective measures and the decision of closing educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas was taken in the larger public interest. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as this would yield positive results.

Every stratum will have to play its role and more steps will also be taken to protect public lives, he stated. While issuing directions to ensure strict compliance of anti-coronavirus arrangements, the CM also directed the line departments to get implement guidelines. Health Minister briefed the CM about anti-coronavirus arrangements.