ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Friday, said India was putting the entire regional peace and stability at stake due to its aggressive designs.

He expressed these views while talking to Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf, who called on him.

The Foreign Minister urged international community to take immediate notice of the growing extremism of the Indian government.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries owing to the coronavirus also came under discussion.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was a peace loving country and “we have no aggressive designs against any country. However, our quest for peace must not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.”

He said that India was jeopardising peace of the region by pursuing its sordid ambitions. The Foreign Minister said that dangerous designs of India were now ostensibly clear before the world community as well.