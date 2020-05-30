Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed issues related to preventive measures for coronavirus, locust attack and malaria across the province. The meeting was attended by various sectors of officials including the Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, and Balochistan Command and Operations Center where they briefed the meeting on precaution steps against the coronavirus and locust in respective areas of the province. It was decided to include government employees in the category of martyrs who died while performing their duties and to give martyrs package to their families. The meeting also announced to provide financial incentives for doctors, paramedics staff, and security personnel of Sheikh Zayed and Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital. It was also decided to pay one or three months of basic salaries to paramedic staff including doctors, and security personnel as according to the nature of their duty.

The meeting also discussed the non-cooperation of the people and non-implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus. The meeting expressed their concerns about increase of the deadly virus in the province.

The Health Department was directed to take measures to launch of Smart OPD in government run hospitals. Briefing the meeting, it was informed that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the province was reached to 3928 so far and blood plasma will be obtained voluntarily from those who recovered from coronavirus. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that coronavirus could be defeated only through implementation of precautionary measures, adding that the awareness campaign would be initiated regarding preventive steps, treatment and information of food among people through media. He said the effective implementation of malaria control program would be ensured across the province while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners could conduct malaria control spray in order to protect people from such diseases in the respective areas.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove Friday said a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for stabilization of provincial economy while the activation of industrial zones across the province would pave way for development of the area besides creating enormous employment opportunities for local people.

In a statement issued here, he said the practical steps were being taken by the Balochistan Awami Party provincial government for economic change. He stated foreign investment was of utmost importance for the growth of the province and the provincial government was taking all possible steps to promote foreign and domestic investments which would help improving economy of the province, adding, the government was pursuing a policy of facilitating business community. The investors would be invited to take advantage of Balochistan’s rich resources. He said the completion of ongoing development projects in the province would bring an economic revolution in the area which would also remove backwardness from the respective districts of Balochistan.

The minister said the people would get employment and the economy of the country as well as province would be strengthened after completion of various projects under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) including Hydro Power projects, Communication Projects, Socio-Economic scheme, Economic Zone, Irrigation and other projects.

He said the law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to the cooperation of the people and efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The provincial government would encourage those working on the front line to control the spread of the coronavirus so that they can perform their duties more efficiently for copping the challenge of the pandemic virus.