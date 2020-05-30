Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, commemorated on May 29, Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, highly commended the services and contributions rendered by the Pakistan Army to the UN Peacekeeping operations over the past many decades.

Ambassador Matsuda, in his letter to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday, appreciated the services of Pakistan army.

The Ambassador also expressed his best wishes and hoped that Pakistan’s flag would continue to rise high in future in UN Peacekeeping Missions as the country had a long history with UN peacekeeping.