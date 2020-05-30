Share:

ISLAMABAD - Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has filed an application in the apex court raising several different questions for Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Justice Faez’s petition is pending before a 10-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Khalid Jawed Khan who replaced Anwar Mansoor Khan as Attorney General for Pakistan on February 24, 2020, had refused to represent the federal government in Justice Faez’s petition and sought time so that the government could engage a lawyer for defending the federation.

In his application, Justice Faez said that those who have been named in the petition have undoubtedly committed contempt of court. However, the petitioner merely seeks to put the record straight in the service of truth. He requested the bench hearing his petition against the presidential reference against him to consider and accept the contents of the application.

The application mentions that Farogh Nasim was an ardent supporter of Altaf Hussain. He has violated the oath of office of the Law Minister and the provisions of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973. It added that former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor’s overreach in endorsing extremely questionable conduct demonstrated partisanship and impropriety, did not behoove his constitutional position, and undermined the independence and integrity of his office. He undermined the rigid constitutional guarantee of independence of the judiciary and discarded prohibition against committing contempt of court at the altar of politics and subservience.

Justice Qazi statement said that the ‘Secretary is not a substitute for a personal affidavit of Farogh Naseem (law minister) in view of the AGP’s vociferous public statements. It said that the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) is not established under the constitution or any law. Therefore, every action of the so-called ARU and its so-called chairman is unconstitutional and illegal and Mirza Shahzad Akbar is nothing but an ‘impostor’.

Justice Qazi further asked whether Shahzad Akbar is a Pakistani, a foreigner or a dual-national? The statement said that Shahzad Akbar illegally gathered the information about a judge of the Supreme Court, and his family, but does not reveal the same about himself and his family. Shahzad Akbar, also appointed as Special Assistant on Accountability to Prime Minister remains the most unaccountable person in Pakistan, the statement added.

The statement said that Shahzad Akbar should give answers about his past and present political affiliations and if he is a government servant, a politician, neither or both? He said that Shahzad Akbar has no special qualification as per the Supreme Court judgment in Muhammad Adil Chatta case.

He added that Shahzad Akbar is not one of the chosen representatives of the people. He is not elected. He does not hold a constitutional post. He has also not taken oath prescribed in the constitution. The ARU has no constitutional or legal basis and its so-called chairman was not selected by the FPSC or by any other legally stipulated method. He said that a propaganda campaign was launched through Firdous Ashiq Awan, to further besmirch the petitioner’s character. The statement said that Firdous Ashiq had joined PTI, just before the last general elections. She contested elections on PTI’s ticket but was not chosen by the electorate.

The petitioner submitted that the President is the head of State and represents the unity of the Republic but, unfortunately, he too joined the fray on the side of the government. The President after submitting the reference to the Supreme Judicial Council arranged to be interviewed in the President House and spoke about the reference. He stated that thrice he wrote to the President but never once received the courtesy of a reply. However, the President deemed it fit to speak to the media about the reference.