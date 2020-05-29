Share:

ISLAMABAD-Megan Fox has been accused of dumping Brian Austin Green while he was recovering from ‘stroke-like symptoms’ in 2015 - five-years before the couple confirmed their marriage is over. Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Green, 46, announced his separation from Fox, 34, in May, ten years after the couple exchanged vows in the grounds of the Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii. But the actor - who raises four children, three of them with his estranged wife - was originally handed divorce papers five years before their split, shortly after she returned to Los Angeles from a location shoot in New York. According to the report, Green was stricken with an undiagnosed brain condition at the time of their initial split after falling ill in December 2014, with his symptoms leaving him bedridden and unable to move. A source told the publication: ‘He could barely lift his head.’ Despite his fragile condition - recently described by Green as ‘the worst time in my life’ - sources claim Fox was keen to press ahead with divorce proceedings after completing work on box office flop Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows.