NOWSHERA - Former provincial minis­ter and MPA Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel and his son have contracted coronavirus after which they have gone into isolation at his home in Nowshera.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali informed that the test of the MPA and his sone Mian Jamshed were posi­tive for corona.

Coronavirus has spread in almost all parts of the coun­try and affected people associated with different walks of life and professions. Political leaders and activists have also been infected in some areas as their work relates to public service and they had to meet different people to listen to their problems and try to resolve them.

The DC also said that PML-N KP spokesman Ikhtiar Wali has also been diagnosed with coronavirus and he has also adopted isolation at his home.

DC Shahid Ali said a total of 1,650 persons have been tested in Nowshera and 498 of them had coronavirus. A total of 112 patients have recovered in the district so far, including 17 during the last 24 hours.