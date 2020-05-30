Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), issued a statement on Friday in response to a recent newspaper article tirled ‘NAB’s Politics’ published by a national newspaper on May 15, 2020.

In the statement, NAB clarified and announced that it has no affiliation with any party, individual or group and it’s affiliation is only with the State of Pakistan.

It further said that in order to present a correct and unbiased picture to the general public as well as for the information of readers, newspapers should “ascertain facts and avoid writing concocted, baseless, false and incorrect editorials.”

Having totally rejected the editorial published by the newspaper in question, NAB said that it has reason to believe that the false and fabricated editorial is not only contrary to facts but also biased towards the institution.

It is also being reiterated over and over again that NAB will not come under any propaganda campaign whatsoever about it’s transparent workings and that it will continue to nab corrupt elements from the country.

In finishing the statement, it was also mentioned that NAB hopes for responsible journalism and that an effort will always be made to verify the authenticity of facts and figures about ongoing investigations and inquires before publication of any article is made.

NAB is the apex anti-corruption organization of Pakistan which is mandated with the responsibility of eradication of corruption and to recover money from corrupt individuals.

Previously, NAB had filed two references against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others on the basis of solid evidence of corruption.