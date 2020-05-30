Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 1100 teams are deployed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the sur­veying and to carry control operations to ensure the minimum damage by the locust attack to the crops and cultivated lands of the entire country.

According to a press release issued by NDMA yes­terday, 61 districts are currently under the attack of locust swarms.

In addition, an official wishing anonymous said that 31 districts were affected in Balochistan only, where­as 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Punjab and 7 in Sindh are also affected with the same attack.

The official further explained that surveys and con­trol operations of locust infested areas were ongoing throughout the country.

To a question about the total loss of the crops, the official stated that the loss was not calculated in terms of money yet.

The press release says 1150 teams across the coun­try are participating in the locust control operation. In the last 24 hours, an area of 313,000 hectares was surveyed.

The locust swarms attack the crop fields and culti­vated regions of Pakistan every year.

FAO of the United Nations had also planned to launch a crisis appeal seeking resources for Paki­stan to expand its efforts to control the current up­surge of desert locust in the country. Food and Agri­culture Organization also warned both Pakistan and India about the severity of the locust attack this year and suggested both of the countries to take relative measures to mitigate its effects on the crops and oth­er cultivated areas.