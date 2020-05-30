Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the statement of flour mills with regard to price of wheat and flour as one-sided.

According to official sources here, he said: “ The government does not accept their statement.”

He said: “There is difference in price of wheat in various districts.”

He said that price of flour would be less in areas where wheat would be available at less rate.

Aleem Khan said that departmental meeting would be held today (Saturday) with flour mills association to fix new flour price.

The senior minister hoped that flour mills owners would cooperate keeping in view the problems of the masses.

The Punjab government had sufficient wheat stock so there would be no wheat shortage, he added.

He said that it was a top priority of the government to ensure provision of wheat and flour to people.

4.3m metric tonnes of wheat procured

Aleem Khan said on Friday that the government wheat stock had reached almost 4.3 million metric tonnes.

Presiding over a meeting of the Food Department here, he said that now wheat purchase at the government level would be stopped and private flour mills would be given a chance.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Food Department and said that this year historic success had been achieved in wheat procurement process.

He directed the relevant authority to send a summary to Punjab Chief Minister for not purchasing wheat further at the government level. He said that all borders of Punjab would remain sealed for wheat transportation, adding that there was possibility that wheat price would come down.

He said that the Food Department would help flour mills and private seed companies in wheat purchase process.

Aleem Khan said that the Punjab Seed Corporation had completed 90 per cent wheat procurement target.

He directed the Food Secretary to hold dialogue with the flour mills association.

He said that the district administration would determine new price of flour after having consultation with the Food Department and flour mills.