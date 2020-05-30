Share:

KOHAT - The Kohat Police in encounter in Sheikhan link road near Dara Adam Khel area killed one more alleged murder involved in the killing of constable Amjid here on Friday.

According to detail, Muhammad Tasneem resident of Hangu was killed Friday in police encounter, spokesman of Kohat police had revealed here. He said that Muhammad Tasneem was killed after fierce exchange of fire with police, while another accused killer of constable Amjid, Abdullah resident of Muhammad Zai village of Kohat was arrested alive. Both were also involved in bloody burglary on Kohat Hangu road as well.

Earlier, Abu Sufian involved in dual murder and attempted murder cases was arrested alive from Ghiljo area of Orakzai, he had managed to escape after injuring his brother Nasir Khan and killing his wife and son in their home situated in Naway Kalay Kohat, case against him was registered in Chowni Police Station of Kohat.

Moreover, accused killer Atiq ur Rehman was arrested by Shakardara Kohat police on murder charges of Inam resident of Shakardara Kohat. He had allegedly killed Inam after exchange of hot words, before police, the said person had also confessed his crime and he was handed over to investigation team for further investigation.

Furthermore, while carrying out orders of DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman, SHO Qismat Khan and his team have arrested two smugglers Eider Zaman and Niaz Ali residents of Karak both were trying to smuggle 180 gram Ice and 5145 Cannabis in a car # ATG-992. Both have confessed before police that they were trying to smuggle Ice and Cannabis from Khyber to Karak for further distribution in Southern districts of KP. Case against them was registered in Jerma Police Station of Kohat both were presented before court of law and on court orders were sent to jail.