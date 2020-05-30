Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army troops have shot down another Indian spying quadcopter on Line of Control in Nekrun Sector, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The quadcopter was shot down as it came from Kanzalwan Sector and intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of the line of control.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said in his twitter message, “ #PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of #LOC in Nekrun Sector.”

This is the second time that a quadcopter was shot down by Pak Army for intruding Pakistan’s airspace in a week’s time. Earlier, on May 26, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC. The ISPR Director General had termed the intrusion by the Indian spying quadcopter as Saffron terrorism.

In a tweet, Major General Babar Iftikhar said. “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC.”

According to the military sources, the Indian military had been using quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.