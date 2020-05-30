Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani peacekeeper Sepoy Amir Aslam, who had served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjold medal.

The award was given by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a virtual ceremony held on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York. “As @UN commemorates Peacekeepers Day, services of Sepoy Amir Aslam from Kotli, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan acknowledged with posthumous award of Dag Hammarskjold Medal by @antonioguterres in virtual ceremony being held at UNHQ today. Soldier was serving in MONUSCO”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in a tweet on Friday.

May 29 marks the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Over the years, Pakistan has contributed to the United Nations peacekeeping operations with over 200,000 troops in 46 missions across 28 countries.

At least 157 Pakistani service members have lost their lives during these operations but Islamabad remains committed to helping the UN in building peace and restoring stability in turbulent regions.