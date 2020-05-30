Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik to expedite the process of compensation to the families of plane crash victims.

The president gave the directions to the PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) during a briefing here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The PIA CEO briefed the president about the investigation into the plane crash and the relief efforts made by the national airline. He said 44 bodies of the victims had been handed over to their heirs so far.

Dr Alvi said the plane crash was a great tragedy, which had shocked the entire nation. He would contact the families of the victims to condole with them over the loss of their near and dear ones.

The president also appreciated the relief measures taken by the PIA and the facilities provided by it to the families of the deceased.