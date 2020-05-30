Share:

Islamabad- Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday expressed concerns over the increasing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths of doctors due to the virus. In a statement issued, PMA said that it is very much concerned over the increasing number of deaths of doctors in Pakistan due to coronavirus. In last 24hours, two doctors died of coronavirus, Dr. Sana Fatima from Lahore and Dr. Zubair Ahmed from Quetta. Few days back, Dr. Naeem Agha, died in Quetta due to coronavirus. All these doctors were the frontline soldiers of War against coronavirus. PMA condoled the demise of these doctors. Being frontline soldiers doctors are most exposed to coronavirus. The coronavirus positive cases in doctors are rapidly increasing. They are going into isolation which is causing shortage of doctors. Protection of doctors is a very serious issue and we have been continuously raising our voice for the protection of doctors. We have written letters to the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan and to the chief ministers of all provinces. Unfortunately there are flaws due to which doctors are suffering. Now, after ending of lockdown almost every trade and business is opened and in these circumstances the cases of COVID-19 and death toll is increasing day by day. With the increasing number of patients, government should increase the facilities in hospitals. The quantity of trained staff, beds, ventilators, C-pap and Bi-pap should be increased at all corona designated hospitals. The situation is worsening day by day for healthcare workers, so we once again request all the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps to protect the frontline soldiers. The all part of the society should play their role to aware the masses to adopt all the required preventive measures to avoid coronavirus.