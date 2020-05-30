Share:

Violent protests have continued in Minneapolis over the death of African-American man George Floyd, who died on Monday after a brutal police arrest.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that he imposed a curfew in the city in a bid to take the situation under control.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, protesters vandalised the CNN centre, smashing its windows and spray-painting the logo, while they also clashed with the police forces.

In Washington, White House has been placed under lockdown on Friday evening as thousands of protesters gathered outside the building, while in New York City, Mayor de Blasio warned of a "long night ahead", as protests took a wild turn on late Friday.

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death, but Floyd's family demands that more serious charges are pressed against him.

Floyd, 46, a black man, was arrested Monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Video footage on Facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating.

But police claimed he resisted arrest. A white officer kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas of "I can't breathe."

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

The announcement came hours after former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Prosecutor Michael Freeman.

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing, and Freeman said three other officers involved could also face charges.

Protests since Monday turned violent and was marred by looting and arson in Minneapolis and in other parts of the US.