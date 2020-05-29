Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 33,931.23 points as compared to 33,695.42 points on the last working day, with positive change of 235.81points (0.70%). A total of 233,020,920 shares were traded compared to the trade of 194,742,895 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.184 billion as compared to Rs7.303 billion during last trading day. As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 191 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 25,846,500 shares and price per share of Rs 13.28, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 19,550,500 with price per share of Rs14.71 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 16,481,000 and price per share of Rs27.68. The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs 59 per share, closing at Rs 9771, Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs 51.03 per share, closing at Rs 765.03. Nestle PakistanXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 256 per share, closing at Rs 6873.33, whereas prices of Rafhan MaizeXD decreased by Rs150 per share closing at Rs 7199.