Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued above eight thousand registration certificates to the medical graduates after its restoration, the statement issued said on Friday.

The statement released said that the PMDC has issued more than 8500 registration certificates in 30 working days after it was restored after being dysfunctional for around six months.

According to a statement issued by PM&DC, the council has been working day and night to cover back log and pending cases.Almost 8500 cases out of 10200 have been made and dispatched to the doctors, it stated.

According to the spokesperson, the Registrar PMDC has directed all the sections to work overtime and has declared weekends working to finish the entire pending backlog in order to facilitate the doctors.

She added that PM&DC is issuing provisional, permanent, renewal certificates and good standing certificates. Postgraduate additional qualifications are also being endorsed after mandatory verifications.

PM&DC has also issued almost 1911 verifications (local and internal).

Earlier, PMDC had stopped 10 private medical colleges from taking new admissions and decided to adjust all the last session enrolled students in accredited medical institutions.

PMDC also said that all the decisions made by the dissolved Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) have been declared unlawful, so the registration and accreditation of the institutions are also unlawful and fresh inspections will be conducted.

The PMDC also directed the 10 institutions to shift the funds received by the students as fee to the respective colleges where the students will be adjusted.

The 10 medical and dental colleges whose registration has been declared unlawful include Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Fazaia Ruth PFAO Medical College, Karachi, Dow Dental College, Karachi, Muhammad Dental College, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Swat Medical College, Swat, Shifa College of Dentistry Shifa Tameer-e-Millat, Islamabad, Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore (Punjab), Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur Mirs, Sindh and Dental Section, and Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad.