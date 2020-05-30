Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has fixed the hearing of the Daniel Pearl murder case appeal against the Sindh High Court order on Monday (June 1). Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed constituted a three-member special bench that would hear the Sindh government and the appeal of Daniel Pearl’s parents against the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) judgment.

The special bench will hear the plea seeking suspension of the

SHC’s judgment regarding acquitting/ releasing the accused in Pearl’s murder case.

On April 2, 2020, the SHC had converted the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh – the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 – to a seven-year sentence.

The SHC had also acquitted three others who had been awarded life imprisonment in the case. The slain journalist’s parents had approached the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court’s verdict.

Two criminal petitions have been filed by renowned lawyer Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of Pearl’s parents Ruth Pearl and Judie Pearl against the acquittal and release of the four accused.