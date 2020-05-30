Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his message on Twitter in wee hours on Saturday, Shehryar Afridi said that I have been tested positive of COVID-19 and have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.

He has also requested the nation pray for his recovery. Shehryar Afridi also prayed that may Allah Almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic.