ISLAMABAD-Sonic The Hedgehog raked in $306 million, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2020. As a result of the box-office success, Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy confirmed that a sequel of the live-action family comedy is in development. Director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller are all back onboard for the second go-around, according to the report. Fowler confirmed he would be back at the helm on Twitter.

‘ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE!!’ he tweeted.

The original film, based on the video game franchise published by Sega, starred Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic The Hedgehog and Jim Carray as Doctor Robotnik. It also featured James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally and Neal McDonough. The film, which debuted in US theaters on February 14, also set a new mark as the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time in North America.