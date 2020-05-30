Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A teenage boy committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree while in another instance a youth tried to commit suicide by cutting veins of his hands with a sharp-edged instrument.

As per reports, 16-year-old Waleed Chadar, resident of village Inayat, committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree.

His body was shifted to Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas where it was handed over to his heirs after the postmortem. Cause of the suicide is said to be domestic issues. Meanwhile, Bahadur, 24, resident of Pak Colony, tried to end his life by cutting the veins of his hands.

One more Covid-19 case surfaces

One more person was diagnosed with the coronavirus here on Friday.

According to reports, when the health department team tested the sample of Muhammad Haneef, an employee of Civil Hospital’s Surgical Ward, the results came positive.

The man was later sent to the isolation center for further care.