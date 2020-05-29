Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and now national team bowling coach Waqar Younis on Friday announced to quit the social media after his Twitter account was hacked and an obscene video was liked from it. “It is so unfortunate and I say with deep regret that some people hacked my Twitter account and when I woke up this morning, I found out that an obscene video had been liked from my account,” said the former pacer in a video message. He said the shocking indecent has caused a lot of embarrassment and agony to him and his family, which comes first and dear to him and that is why he has left all social media platforms. Waqar said he always believes that social media is an effective platform and way of communication but after this unfortunate happening, he has decided to it (social media). He also sought apology to anybody, who got affected by the mishap.