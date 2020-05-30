Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the directions of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja the FDA enforcement team sealed two illegal housing schemes being established at Millat Road and an action was also taken to get the public utility site in a housing scheme retrieved.

According to the details, the FDA enforcement team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the legal status of housing scheme at Millat Road and found that the Sandal City and SMD City were being established at the land of Chak No,121 JB, Chak No 196 and Chak No 202 RB without getting approval from FDA.

The team immediately sealed these unapproved housing schemes and developers were asked to get the regular approval for establishing the housing schemes by fulfilling all necessary legal and departmental requirements.

The developers involved in violation of concerned law have been warned by FDA to follow the rules and regulations for the establishment of housing scheme, otherwise, the criminal cases could be registered against the violators to protect the public interest and rights.

The FDA enforcement team also took an action against the Ideal valley housing scheme to retrieve the land allocated for the utility services but the measurement of the land was not clear according to the map.

The developer has been warned that the measurement and location of land should be made clear within two days ,otherwise, the management of housing scheme would not be allowed to continue the work of town planning.

Meanwhile, the FDA Director General said that special measures were being taken by FDA to promote the housing sector and developers should follow the relevant rules for ensuring transparency and discipline in town planning. He explained that the developers were being facilitated at one window counter and the cases of housing schemes approval were being dealt on top priority basis. He cleared that the public interest would be protected at all cost to save them from any fraudulent act.

He asked the citizens to check the legal status of housing schemes and official revenue record prior to purchase the plots to avert from any difficulties and worries.