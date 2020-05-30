Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom yesterday announced a new £4.39 million package for Pakistan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

A British High Commision statement said the UK was providing further assistance to Pakistan in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts, by providing aid for the most vulnerable, and boosting wider public health communications.

This latest £4.39 million package will be the first to contribute to Pakistan’s Humanitarian Pooled Fund. The UK aid support for PHPF will help provide comprehensive support to fight the coronavirus and help those impacted indirectly by the crisis. This includes supporting emergency response systems and providing assistance towards food security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological support.

It will also support Aawaz II, which aims to empower and protect women and children. This joint programme from UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women will provide support to nearly 10,000 women and children who face violence in their own home through the Aawaz helplines staffed by men and women trained in the provision of psychosocial support and referral services. The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner said Pakistan had shown international leadership “in its response, balancing the need to keep healthy, with growing the economy and protecting the poorest.