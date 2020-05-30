Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of detained Kashmir leader Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, came down hard on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government another nefarious move of redrawing the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies of the northeastern States and Kashmir.

Strongly reacting to this move on Friday, she rejected the Lok Sabha Speaker’s nominated 15 MPs penal from occupied Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh authorized to assist the Delimitation Commission in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies of the northeastern states and the union territory.

She said that the delimitation in the occupied valley is aimed at affecting the number of voters in the Muslim populated areas to give BJP and other communal parties a majority in the occupied territory so that they could pass laws through the so-called Kashmir Assembly in future in line with the Hindutva ideology.

Mushaal vowed that such oppressive and suppressive tactics to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people had neither worked in the past nor they would succeed in their nefarious designs in the future.

She said that the Hindutva plan being implemented by Modi has endangered the peace of South Asia, as in order to further its expansionist ambitions, the Modi regime was targeting neighbouring countries.

She demanded that the international community must come forward in a practical manner to save this region from this danger.

Moreover, she said that the persecution of minorities especially Muslims under the guise of black laws like CAA and NRC had become a norm in Modi’s India and even their holy places were being attacked. She went on to say that the Kashmiris rendered unprecedented sacrifices in their just struggle for securing the inalienable right to self-determination, which would be attained come what may. She made it clear that permanent peace in the region was impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Expressing concern over the continued cordon and search operations by Indian troops in the valley, the Chairperson said that India was violating the international laws by suppressing the Kashmiris’ indigenous liberation movement through use of brute force. However, she vowed that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs of intimidating the Kashmiri people into submission.

Mushaal warned that the Kashmir dispute posed a threat not only to the regional peace but also to the entire world. Therefore, she urged the fascist government to accept the ground realities and take concrete steps for peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute otherwise the flame of the Kashmiris freedom movement could engulf the whole region.

However, she lamented that people were facing the worst kind of oppression at the hands of Indian troops, as even bodies of martyred Kashmiri youth were not handed over to their families for burial but international community, human right organizations and UN bodies remained a silent spectator. She appealed to the UN and human rights organizations to take notice of the rights situation in occupied Kashmir where India has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation before it is too late.