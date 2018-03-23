Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said the near completion of constitutional tenure by the present parliament is a tribute to vision and leadership of Shaheed leaders of PPP and a giant step forward in march towards consolidating democracy in the country. In a message on the occasion of 45th Foundation Day of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the day provides the workers of PPP an opportunity to reflect upon the core ideals, aims and objectives of the Party and reiterate their pledge to keep working hard for making Pakistan an egalitarian democracy and a welfare state in the truest sense, he added.

November 30 marks the 45th foundation day of Pakistan People’s Party.

The Prime Minister said the foundation day is also an occasion to pay tribute to the vision of Chairman Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their matchless services and contributions to the cause of democracy and empowerment of the masses.

The huge sacrifices rendered by the workers of the party during dictatorial regimes form a glorious chapter in the annals of the country’s history, he added.

The Prime Minister said the more they were subjected to persecution by undemocratic forces, the greater was their resolve to fight for people’s rights, political emancipation, personal liberties and freedom.

Pakistan People’s party is the only federal party, which has its roots among a cross section of society including professionals, peasants, workers, labourers, and farmers, he added.

The Prime Minister said by virtue of its federal character, the party has strengthened the federation of Pakistan and has been a strong bulwark against the forces which tried to undermine the federation under various pretexts.

The Prime Minister said it is a matter of pride for the workers of PPP that all key milestones on which the people of Pakistan can rightfully take pride, were achieved during the governments of PPP, be it framing of new Constitution in 1973, land reforms, establishment of Pakistan’s Steels Mills, or the country’s nuclear programme.

In line with the party’s manifesto and vision of its founding chairman, the present government of PPP has not only restored the original character of the Constitution by doing away with dictatorial insertions but also devolved political and administrative powers to the federating units through 18th Constitutional Amendment, he added.

The Prime Minister said Benazir Income Support Programme, 7th National Finance Commission Award, renaming of KPK, political reforms in FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan Self-Governance and Empowerment Act, steps for women empowerment, strengthening of state institutions including Parliament, Judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan and media are some of the key steps taken by the democratic government, which have far-reaching impact for the country.

The present government has employed the policy of national reconciliation, originally espoused by Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto in dealing with national challenges, he noted.

He said, “as we head towards next general elections in 2013, the workers of PPP are ready to go into elections under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of PPP and President Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairperson of PPP.”

“Let us pledge to work for strengthening of democracy and people’s empowerment. Let us dedicate ourselves to making Pakistan an egalitarian democracy in which all people irrespective of any discrimination have equal stakes,” he added.