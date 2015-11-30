Karachi: The Anti-Terrorism Court today extended physical remand of former minister for petroleum Dr Asim Hussain for seven days.

The court has also allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Dr Asim in corruption case.

On Thursday, Dr Asim was remanded to police custody for four days over allegations of corruption and facilitating terrorists at his private hospital.

The Sindh Rangers registered a case against Dr Asim at a North Nazimabad police station on Wednesday, soon after the expiry of the 90-day remand that the paramilitary force had obtained from an anti-terrorism court for interrogation after his arrest in August.

Dr Asim , who served as the petroleum minister during the tenure of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government , was taken into custody on August 26 under Section 11-EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and a joint interrogation team was formed after getting approval from the Sindh government.

He was serving as the chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission when he was arrested.