LOS ANGELES:- Kylie Jenner will launch The Kylie Shop on December 10, and she is ‘’very excited’’ for the big unveil. The 19-year-old ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has announced she will be unveiling her new store on December 10, and the teen entrepreneur has revealed she is ‘’very excited’’ to be opening the e-store. The television personality announced the news on social media, which saw her post a clip of the items that will be stocked, including a variety of caps, hooded jumpers, bomber jackets, t-shirts, crop tops and matching knickers, badges, thongs and phone cases with a photograph of Kylie in emblazoned on the front, other slogans, and the Kylie Cosmetics emblem on the items.

The beauty mogul - who built up her beauty empire over two years before launching it earlier this year - captioned the Instagram post: ‘’I’m very excited to be launching The Kylie Shop online this December 10th. Follow @thekylieshop for updates and visit kyliejennershop.com to view the countdown .. (sic).’’