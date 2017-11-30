ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) demands NAB to access Qatari prince as former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani is in Pakistan.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry stated that “this is golden chance for NAB to quiz him in Panamagate case”.

He said that when JIT called Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim then former Qatri Prince denied to come to Pakistan owing to security reasons and questioned that how security concerns were suddenly ended for Qatari Prince?

He said that the game of Nawaz Sharif and Qatari Prince is able to be understood and seems that new deal on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is going to be inked between both former Prime Ministers. It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim reached Lahore on Wednesday to meet Nawaz Sharif. An 11-member delegation led by the Qatari Prince arrived in Pakistan by a special plane. The delegation will hold meetings with Nawaz and important government functionaries on different issues.