The Federal Investigation Agency Lahore on Thursday arrested a man impersonating as an FIA inspector. According to a spokesman, an FIA team arrested accused Haider Abbas, a resident of Pak Arab Housing Society. The impersonator has been accused of an attempt to extort Rs 1.5 million from one Bilal Mushtaq, owner of Bilal Show Room Johar Town, for helping settle a business dispute. A case has been registered against him.