KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday that 1,470 shopkeepers out of 3575 KMC tenants who were affected by the ongoing anti-encroachments campaign would be provided alternative place for business at KMC markets, including Saddar Parking Plaza, KMC Market, MT Khan Road, Lines Area in front of Parking Plaza, Shahabuddin Market Saddar, Ranchore Line Market, Frere Market, Khadda Market and Super Market Liaquatabad.

He said the remaining 2105 shopkeepers will be accommodated in the second phase of their rehabilitation for which a summary has been moved to the Chief Minister Sindh and “we hope this would be approved soon”. Provincial minister for local government Saeed Ghani was also talked about this in detail.

He expressed these views while addressing a packed press conference in KMC Head Office on Thursday. Mayor Karachi said that affected traders are our brethren and we did not want to get them in trouble or leave them helpless. We have resolved to continue working out their rehabilitation till all of these traders have got alternate place for doing their business. He said that no one should do politics in this connection as parks, footpaths and pavements in Karachi being cleared of encroachments.

He said if in past any organization had allocated these places on foot paths, parks or drains then it was a mistake, however this city could no more afford such encroachments nor any commercial activity can be done there. Giving reply to questions, the mayor said that KMC is not alone in this drive against encroachments and other stakeholders including Government of Sindh, District Administration, SSGC, KDA, DMCs, K-Electric, Rangers, Police, were also taking part into it on the directives of the Supreme Court. He said this being start of this operation which is totally impartial and all constructions on footpaths, drains, parks will be removed during this. He said that action will be taken against the officers who is found involved in establishment of encroachments.