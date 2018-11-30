Share:

Lahore (Staff Reporter): The 3rd SME Conference organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) concluded having 12 research papers on various aspects of the five thematic areas; “SME Policy Framework”, “Entrepreneurship Ecosystem”, “Industry Innovation & Infrastructure”, “Opportunities for SMEs in CPEC” and Regional Integration under China Pakistan Economic Corridor”. The Concluding session was addressed by Mr. Sher Ayub Khan, CEO Smeda, Mr. Rehmatullah Javed, Chairman Central Standing Committee on SMEs, FPCCI, Dr Shahid Amjad Chaudhry, Rector, Lahore School of Economics and Dr. Naveda Kitchlew, Dean, School of Business and Economics, UMT. CEO Smeda, in his concluding remarks, said that the conference had provided a united platform to stakeholders of SME sector including researchers, SMEs and international development agencies to share their experience for SME development in the country.

He informed that over 46 research papers from various national and international universities were received, out of which only 12 were selected for presentation in the conference. “This is a reflection of the high standard that conference maintain, he said adding that the useful insights gained through this research on the five thematic areas of the conference would help derive need based policy recommendations for the government.