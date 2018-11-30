Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Amy Schumer wants to ‘’empower women of all ages and sizes’’ with her new clothing line. The ‘Trainwreck’ actress is launching ready-to-wear collection Le Cloud, which will debut at Saks Off 5th on December 13, and wants people to feel ‘’confident and powerful’’ wearing it. She said: ‘’My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same. We are making beautiful, comfortable and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women. A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves.’’ Amy has teamed up with Leesa Evans, a celebrity stylist and costume designer, to launch the clothing line after working alongside her at events.

She added: ‘’People are so used to fitting way smaller actresses or models. If I were doing a photo shoot for a magazine or a fitting for a role I was playing, the clothes didn’t look right or fit right. I was made to feel like my body was wrong.

I was so reticent about my fitting with Leesa, and she just approached it in such a different way. ‘’And the 37-year-old actress and comedienne credits Leesa for helping her ‘’feel comfortable in something other than sweatpants’’.

She told WWD: ‘’Leesa taught me about proportions, and she taught me that I could feel comfortable in something other than sweatpants. The tools that she gave me for feeling comfortable and feeling that I could reach my full potential, and I was more worthy to be out in the world in an outfit. I wanted to pass that on to every woman.