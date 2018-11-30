Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top Seed Aqeel Khan and unseeded Abid Ali Akber will vie for the top honours of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

In the first men’s singles semifinal, Aqeel demonstrated his supremacy and crushed third seed Muzammil Murtaza in a straight two sets match. Aqeel proved too good against Muzammil and didn’t allow him to settle down throughout the match.

In the second semifinal, Abid Akber struggled hard to win his match against Shamael Chaudhry in a three-set match. Abid won the first set comfortably but in the second set, Shamael bounced back and won it 6-3. In the final set, Abid played an aggressive and attacking game and hit a number of winners down the lines with the combination of forehand and backhand drives to win it 6-1, thus booked berth in the final against top seed Aqeel.

Mudassar Murtaza paring with his brother Muzammil Murtaza annexed the men’s doubles title by beating top seed Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan in a thrilling and entertaining three sets match.

In the ladies singles, top seed Sara Mansoor and second seed Sarah Mahboob Khan qualified for the finals by beating their respective opponents in straight sets in the semifinals. Sara Mansoor outpaced Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1. Earlier in quarterfinals, ZTBL’s Noor Malik routed Mehak Khokhar, who represented Pakistan in Asian Games in quarterfinals. Sarah Mahboob Khan outclassed Mahvish Chishtie 6-1, 6-0.

In boys u-18 singles, top seed M Shoaib and fourth seed Abdullah Adnan marched to the final by beating their respective opponents in the semifinals. M Soahib beat Ahmed Asjad in a well contested two sets match, whereas fourth seed Abdullah Adnan established his place for final of boys U-18 when he brushed off top seed Ahmed Kamil in two sets match.

In the first set both players hold their respective game till 5-5all where Abdullah managed to break 11th game of Ahmed and took the lead 6-5 and then won the second set by 6-1.