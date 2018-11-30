Share:

LAHORE - Police have been ordered to stay on high alert in Punjab province since the Balochistan Liberation Army was planning another terror strike on the pattern of botched gun and bomb attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

According to the threat-alert issued from the Punjab Central Police Office, the field police officers are directed to exercise extreme vigilance and take heightened security measures to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

“Reportedly, BLA has planned another terrorist activity on the pattern of attack on Chinese Consulate, Karachi, during the current week. For this purpose, a female suicide bomber will be employed as vanguard and likely other targets may be selected in the same vicinity,” reads the latest threat-alert. The provincial police are also directed to continue security and combing operations in big cities to hunt down suspected elements.

Four people including two policemen were martyred when BLA militants launched a gun and bomb attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi last week. All the three terrorists were killed on the spot as police and paramilitary troops quickly responded to the assault.