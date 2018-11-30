Share:

PESHAWAR (APP): The Businessmen Panel (BMP) for FPCCI nominated Peshawar Small chamber and small industries nominee Muhammad Aehtsham Haleem for Vice President (Small Chamber) candiate in the upcoming FPCCI polls. While Shakil Ahmad from Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association nominated for Vice President FPCCI (Association Class), said a statement issued here on Thursday. Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said we are in process of finalising the candies which will be completed in next few days. Our priority is to place candidates who have rich experience and due integrity in the circles of the business community so that the true purpose may be serve accordingly in order to revive the whelm of the affairs of the FPCCI which was gone declining. Anjum Nisar said it is unfortunate today, FPCCI has regrettably distanced itself from its national duty of projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events.

The apex trade bodies used promote economic diplomacy and it has become a global trend to utilise the strength and capacity of such private sector representative bodies for economic and political diplomacy. “Consequently, Pakistan through FPCCI has failed to raise its voice and advocate its economic policies at the international platforms, he added.

He believed in Naya Pakistan, FPCCI should learn from its counterpart organisation FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) has played a significant role in the success of Indian foreign policy as well as used its vital role in Indian Planning Commission.

However the ruling group of the apex trade body did a serious blunders and they put aside the responsibilities of the apex trade body but protect their own interests and always highlight the slogan of “sab accha ha” infront of the government which was a joke and every year they made false commitments infront of the business community only to win the elections and nothing else.

Secretary General of the BMP, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, we have always raised our voice for the resolution of challenges faced by the business community and focused to take concrete measures for the same after securing victory in the FPCCI election 2019. Industrialists and traders play vital role in the economic growth of the Country and should be including in Government’s decision pertaining to the Country’s economy for fruitful results. Government should be benefitted from the experiences and practical exposure of the business community and to develop the export sector, suggestions and recommendations of the business community should be implemented.

BMP leadership urged government for early payment of Rs. 300 billion refunds of exporters and reforms in the tax system. It is important that the impacts of Prime Minister’s foreign visits should be extended to the nation in term of increased foreign investment; however it will take few more months. BMP is aimed to take concrete measures for increasing FPCCI’s role in the economic growth and to make it the most active chamber across globe for which the business community will needs to perform accountability of ineligible UBG leadership.