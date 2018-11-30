Share:

Karachi (PR): Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. (BPPL) announced results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company’s gross sales increased by 61% to Rs 66.4 billion from Rs 41.4 billion in the same quarter last year. The net turnover increased by 71% to Rs 53.7 billion from Rs 31.4 billion a year earlier. However, this growth was largely driven by higher crude oil prices and an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar against the Pakistani rupee.

Byco Petroleum generated a gross profit of Rs 1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018, down from a profit of Rs 2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2017. The operating profit was Rs 1.3 billion as compared to Rs 1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The net profit for the second quarter was Rs 397 million, or Rs 0.07 per share, down from a profit of Rs 1.2 billion, or Rs 0.23 per share, in the corresponding period last year.