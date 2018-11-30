Share:

Lahore - As the government is marking 100 days of new Pakistan, education champions called upon the rulers to urgently set up a national task force, said a press release.

Launching a series of fact sheets to draw attention of the government to the state of girls’ education, Pakistan Coalition for Education (PCE), Awaz Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), Social Youth Council of Patriots (Sycop), and Idara Baraye Taleem-o-Taraqi (IBT) jointly called on the new government to make girls’ education a specific priority as part of its new National Education Plan.

Appreciating the government’s resolve to tackle Pakistan’s education crises, Ms. Ome Kalsoom of Sycop shared, “It is very encouraging to note that during the first 100 days since it came to power, the government has expressed its resolve to address the colossal issue of 22.8 million out of school children in the country.”

Areebah Shahid, Executive Director of PYCA, also praised the recent efforts of the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood for responding to much-awaited request of the civil society for calling an inter-provincial meeting of the education ministers to chalk out key priority areas for education reforms in the country.

Marriyum Amjad of Awaz CDS said: “The most alarming fact notes that the net enrolment rate for girls stands at 72% at primary level; this comes down to 45% at middle school level and further drops to 27% at secondary level[1]. This shows that while Pakistan has made strides in the realm of primary education for girls, greater attention and a coherent national policy is required to bridge the gender gap at secondary and higher secondary levels.” The girls’ education fact sheets bring together key data from various government departments and development organizations, presenting an overview of the situation at both a national and provincial level. They include key policy recommendations unique to each province. As a first step to address this glaring concern, Pakistan Coalition for Education (PCE), Awaz Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), Social Youth Council of Patriots (Sycop), and Idara Baraye Taleem-o-Taraqi (IBT) are urging the federal and provincial governments to form a Girls’ Education Task Force for devising a national education policy.