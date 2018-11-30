Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani celebrities lauded the opening of Kartarpura border for Sikh Yatrees, terming it a milestone in the development of strong relationship between India and Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote: “Congratulations, Mubarik to Sikh community in Pakistan, India and around the world. And a special welcome to our beloved Sidhu Pa Jee.”

“This is amazing. Kartarpura Corridor. I am a proud supporter of the current government for many other reasons but especially for encouraging peace with their words and actions. Watching it Live now,” wrote Mawra on Twitter.

Singer-composer Shafqat Amanat Ali, who has been an active propagator for Pakistan-India peace and part of many cross border ventures wrote on Twitter, “A welcome step which will hopefully move the two neighbours in a new direction of peace and friendship. Glad that devotees have been welcomed from across the border. May love and peace prevail.”

Former model and PR mogul Frieha Altaf said, “Thrilled that Pakistan/India to open border at Kartapura to facilitate Sikhs visits to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Well done PTI. Let there be peace.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpura Corridor on Wednesday. Addressing the ceremony, he had welcomed all the guests who came from India. He said the happiness he saw on the faces of the Sikh Yatrees was like Muslims feel when they reached near Makkah or Madina.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived to attend the ceremony. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also attended the ceremony.