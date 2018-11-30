Share:

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad region organised an awareness seminar at old Senate Hall Agriculture University in connection with the celebrations of International Anti-Corruption Day.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar was the chief guest of the occasion while CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa, Director Anti-Corruption Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Additional Commissioner Khadim Hussain Jilani, DG PHA Asif Ch, Director Colleges Dr M Alam, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sayan, Deputy Director Investigation Hafiz Ahmed Tariq, Assistant Director Zahid Masud Nizami, other officers, and a large number of students and representatives of civil society attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that it was a need for changing the behaviour of the society to eradicate the menace of corruption from its roots.

He said that the culture of honesty should be promoted through joint efforts by each member of the society for discouraging the elements of corruption.

He stressed upon awarding strict punishment to the corrupt elements besides mobilising the efforts of reformation in this regard.

The deputy commissioner said that the campaign against the corruption was underway at government level, adding that the society should extend support in this regard.

He appreciated the holding of successful awareness seminar to disseminate the message of anti-corruption and vowed to ensure efforts to make Pakistan corruption-free.

CPO Ashfaq Ahmed said that the official and social system could be strengthened by following the rule of law.

He said that Pakistan was very rich in all resources but it was a need to go forward with complete honesty for raising the goodwill of Pakistan in the comity of the nation.

Agriculture University VC Dr Zafar Iqbal Randawa said that corruption could be controlled by following the golden teachings of Islam.

He appreciated the measures taken by the ACE to discourage corruption in government departments.

Director Anti Corruption Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq thanked the guests and other participants, saying that result oriented campaign against corruption had been started under the direction of ACE Director General Syed Hussain Asghar with a new zeal and commitment and successful results were being achieved in this regard.

He gave the details of different measures taken by the ACE for creating deterrence and to facilitate the public regarding their complaints.

Director Colleges Dr Alam, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, DD Investigation Hafiz Ahmed Tariq and others also spoke on the occasion. They said: “We should listen to the voice of our conscience for self-accountability.”

The students of different educational institutions delivered impressive speeches on the topic of anti-corruption.

At the end, certificates and shields were distributed to the students who secured positions in declamation, essay writing and poster making competitions on the theme of anti-corruption.