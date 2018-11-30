Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice has approved constitution of a committee to supervise purchase of 15 percent of medicine in each district of Sindh.

The committee will supervise this purchase under the chairmanship of district & session judge in every district. The policy for formation of this committee for procurement was sent by Additional Chief Secretary Health to Sindh Water Commission (SWC) — mandated by apex court and headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim.

The committee has been formed to ensure transparency and to keep checks and balance mechanism for utilization of billions of rupees incurred through fifteen percent of purchasing of medicine.

The committee headed by district & session judge is comprised District Health Officer, medicine superintendent of respective health institute, representative of deputy commissioner and representative of district accounts officer in each district.

According to terms of references of the committee, it would ensure 15 percent local purchasing and other miscellaneous items be procured through local competition subject to SPPRA rules. The committee should also inspect the article procured through local purchase as well as through central rate contract system.