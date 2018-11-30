Share:

OKARA - A police sub inspector and his subordinates were booked for trespassing on the house of a landlord and putting him behind bars for two days. M Jahangir of Ratekay village got a case registered against Haveli Lakha police Sub Inspector M Sarwar and his subordinates for trespassing on his house the other night. He also accused the cops of coercing him and his wife, adding that they also put him behind bars for two days without any reason. He said that he was released after intervention of the villagers.