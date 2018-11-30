Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered restoration of grounds of varsities, which were used by the previous provincial government for Orange Line Metro Train project, reports said on Thursday.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to get land of all five grounds vacated and restored within five days. Director of Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) informed the court that people occupying the land were also involved in extracting ground water and two of the owners had now been served Rs 6.7 million bill for immediate payment.

He said if the bill was not paid within 10 days, the assets of both the owners would be seized to recover the amount. The court expressed its resentment, saying nobody was aware of the amount of water used by the land owners. In his statement before the court, director general Lahore Development Authority said the process for the restoration of grounds to their original condition was underway. A petition was filed in the LHC earlier this year against use of grounds of the Punjab University and the Government College University by the previous provincial government for the construction of Orange Line Metro Train project.