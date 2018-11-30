Share:

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the district election commissioner of Lahore to personally deliver a second notice to Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in a case regarding his party’s registration and funding. Nobody from the TLP appeared before the commission. The ECP adjourned further proceedings of the case till December 5. The case against TLP was initiated after the apex court criticized the ECP earlier this month for registering a party that had disrupted life in the twin cities last year.