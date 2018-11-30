Share:

DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir has given 15 days to six SHOs of Iqbal Town Division to improve their performance, said a press release. The top cop warned them of removing them from the post if they fail to improve law and order in their areas. He was chairing an anti crime meeting of Iqbal Town Division. SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Iqbal Town Division Syed Ali Shah, all SDPOs and SHOs were also present. The meeting reviewed strategy and action against anti-social elements. He has given warning to SHO Iqbal Town Muhammad Zahid Nawaz, SHO Ghulshan-e-Ravi Mujahid Husaain , SHO Gulshan iqbal Adeel Saeed, SHO Wahdat Colony Muhammad Akmal, SHO Sanda Qamar Abbas and SHO Nawan Kot Muhammad Naeem anwar for showing poor performance. SHO Muslim Town Mansoor Ahmad, SHO Samanabad Raza Rauf, SHO Millat Park Tahir Ikram and SHO Shera kot Muhammad Sajjad Butt have been directed to take stern action against anti-social elements. Meanwhile, City Division Operations Police issued weekly performance. SP City Division Naveed Irshad has said that action is being taken against criminals on a daily basis. Iqbal Town Division Police arrested 79 accused involved in street crime, dacoity, robbery, drug-peddling, gambling and other crimes in last week. Police also recovered 21 pistols, six rifles, one Kalashnikov, two guns and more than 140 bullets from their procession. Police also recovered 139 bottles of liquor and more than five-kilogram Hashish from drug-peddlers. More than Rs 20,000 were recovered from gamblers while 15 accused were booked for doing wheelie, resorting to firing into the air, and violation of the sound system act.