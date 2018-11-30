Share:

RAWALPINDI - A team of Federal Investigation Agency has shifted the two accused including former vice-chairman of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai to Adiala Jail , official sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

The other accused was identified as Abdul Ghani Majeed. The accused involved in alleged bank transactions worth billion of rupees and money laundering.

According to sources, a team of FIA investigators brought the two accused at the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) from Karachi via domestic flight number ER-502. From the airport, both the accused were moved to court and hospital for their medical, sources said. Later on, the accused were escorted to Adiala Jail amid very tight security. Sources claimed Hussain Lawai and Abdul Ghani Majeed were being kept in a compound where earlier former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif was detained in Panama Leaks corruption case. Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar was not available for his comments.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on November 17, 2018 has ordered shifting of the under-custody Omni Group Chairperson Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed and former chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange and Summit Bank Vice Chairman Hussain Lawai to Islamabad from Karachi.