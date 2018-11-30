Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Thursday granted time to federation for submission of record of case in government’s petition against the Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad’s verdict wherein it had exonerated Prime Minister Imran Khan from the charges leveled against him in Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo torture case.

The division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by the government through Advocate General Islamabad and cited the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as respondent while it prayed to the court to nullify the order of ATC Islamabad.

During the proceedings, assistant advocate general appeared before the court and sought some time for submission of relevant record. At this, the court granted time to the government and deferred hearing for indefinite period.

In the appeal challenging the ATC’s judgment, the government adopted that the said order of ATC is absolutely illegal, unlawful and arbitrary without any legal justification while the same is not sustainable in the eye of law.

It added that the impugned order has been passed in a slipshod and hasty manner and the trial court has not applied its judicial mind while passing the said order. “The trial court has also not taken into consideration the gravity of the offence, coupled with its importance,” said the appeal.

It continued that the accused is nominated in the FIR with specific role and incriminating evidence is available on record to connect him with the commission of offence.

“The reasons for acquittal of respondent recorded by the trial court are not in accordance with law and the court below has exercised its jurisdiction illegally and unlawfully,” maintained the appeal.

Therefore, it prayed to the court to set aside the verdict of ATC Islamabad and the trial court may be directed to conduct trial of the accused in accordance with law.

In this matter, the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict in the application filed under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and acquitted Imran Khan in this case for the lack of evidences against him.

During the sit-ins in 2014, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo was beaten up by protesters on Constitution Avenue on his first day on the job as SSP Operations of ICT Police.

Later, Secretariat police registered four cases against several PTI and PAT workers for their alleged involvement in vandalism and attacking SSP Junejo.