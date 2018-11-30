Share:

OKARA - The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), in a drive against illegal workshops involved in manufacturing the bodies of qingqi rickshaws, sealed 25 workshops here the other day.

RTA secretary Rana Mohsin Ghulam Sabir, under the instructions of the Supreme Court, raided and sealed 14 workshops in Okara and 11 in Depalpur allegedly involved in illegal manufacturing of the bodies of qingqi rickshaw. The RTA also imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million upon the owners of the workshops.

CITIZENS LOSE CASH, VALUABLES

Local ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) was looted by dacoits. M Tahir, son of Abdul Haq, was on the way back home at F Block with medicine for his ailing son. Right before his doorstep, two unknown armed men arrived on a bike, and snatched cash and a cell phone from him at gunpoint and escaped. A case was registered at A-Division police station.

In Haveli Lakha, some unknown outlaws stole cell phones worth Rs153,000 and cash. In Qasimkay village, the accused identified as Mehr Pervez, Ali Ahmed, and Abid Ali broke the locks of the shop of Mia Farzand Ali, and stole 10 tola of gold jewellery and Rs50,000. A case was registered by police.

MOONSHINERS ESCAPE

Two liquor sellers escaped after they encountered the police, throwing down 49 bottles of liquor. In Haveli Lakha, two liquor sellers including M Sabir and Imam Bukhsh alias Phup were on the way to supply 49 bottles of liquor. Suddenly, they came across a police party. Both the liquor seller threw down the bottles and escaped. The police took the bottles in custody, and started raids to arrest the liquor sellers.

Advisor’s visit

Advisor to Prime Minister Abdur Razzaq Daud will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on December 02, 2018 (Sunday). SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan told the media that Abdur Razzaq Daud would discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Silakot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.